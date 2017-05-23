May 23, 2017 02:04 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
AJEL's board meeting on May 30, 2017
Pursuant to regulation 33 of SEBI (Listing Obligations & Disclosure Requirements),2015, we hereby bring to your notice that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Tuesday, 30th May,2017 , at 4.00 p.m. at the registered office of the Company interalia to consider and adopt the audited financial statements of the Company for the quarter and year ended 31st March,2017Source : BSE