Ajcon Global's board meeting on May 30, 2017

The Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on 30th May,2017 inter alia, to consider and approve the standalone and consolidated audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and year ended 31st March, 2017. Further, with reference to the Code of Conduct of the Company formed under SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations, 2015, the Trading Window for dealing in the shares of the Company shall remain closed for a period of seven days prior to Board Meeting for all Directors, Designated Employees and their immediate relatives from 23rd May, 2017 till forty-eight hours after the information becomes generally available.Source : BSE