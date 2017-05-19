Ajanta Soya's board meeting on May 30, 2017

Notice is hereby given that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Tuesday, 30th May, 2017, inter-alia: consider, discuss and approve the Audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and year ended 31st March, 2017 in pursuance to the Regulation 29, Regulation 33 and Regulation 47 of the SEBI (Listing obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulation, 2015; consider, discuss and approve the Audited Financial Statements of the Company for the financial year ended 31st March, 2017. Trading Window for dealing/trading in the securities of the Company will be closed for the purpose of declaration of audited financial results of the Company for the quarter and year ended 31st March, 2017 for all the Designated Employees, Directors and key managerial personnel of the Company from May 19, 2017 till 48 hours after the announcement of the financial results of the Company to the Stock Exchange (both days inclusive).Source : BSE