App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessAnnouncements
Dec 01, 2017 10:21 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Ajanta Soya's board meeting on December 14, 2017

A meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Thursday, 14th December, 2017 to inter-alia consider and approve the Un-audited Financial Results of the Company the quarter and half year ended 30th September, 2017.

 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More
Notice is hereby given that pursuant to Regulation 29 read with Regulation 47 of the SEBI (Listing obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulation, 2015, that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Thursday, 14th December, 2017 to inter-alia consider and approve the Un-audited Financial Results of the Company the quarter and half year ended 30th September, 2017.

As per the Company's Code of Conduct for Prevention of Insider Trading,framed pursuant to the SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulation 2015,the Trading Window for dealing/trading in the securities of the Company will be closed for the purpose of declaration of Un-audited Financial Results of the Company the quarter and half year ended 30th September, 2017 for all the Designated Employees,Directors and key managerial personnel of the Company from December 01,2017 till 48 hours after the announcement of the financial results of the Company to the Stock Exchange (both days inclusive).




Source : BSE
Read More

tags #Announcements

most popular

Mount 40K possible for Sensex by December 2018; top 10 stocks which could give up to 34% return

Mount 40K possible for Sensex by December 2018; top 10 stocks which could give up to 34% return

Traders have made double-digit returns every month this year using this options strategy

Traders have made double-digit returns every month this year using this options strategy

Reaching 10% growth rate is challenging, says Arun Jaitley

Reaching 10% growth rate is challenging, says Arun Jaitley

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.