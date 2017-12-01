Ajanta Soya's board meeting on December 14, 2017

Notice is hereby given that pursuant to Regulation 29 read with Regulation 47 of the SEBI (Listing obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulation, 2015, that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Thursday, 14th December, 2017 to inter-alia consider and approve the Un-audited Financial Results of the Company the quarter and half year ended 30th September, 2017.As per the Company's Code of Conduct for Prevention of Insider Trading,framed pursuant to the SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulation 2015,the Trading Window for dealing/trading in the securities of the Company will be closed for the purpose of declaration of Un-audited Financial Results of the Company the quarter and half year ended 30th September, 2017 for all the Designated Employees,Directors and key managerial personnel of the Company from December 01,2017 till 48 hours after the announcement of the financial results of the Company to the Stock Exchange (both days inclusive).Source : BSE