Aug 31, 2017 11:22 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Ajanta Pharma launches Eletriptan Hydrobromide tablets in US market
We are pleased to inform you that we have launched Eletriptan Hydrobromide Tablets in US Market through our wholly owned subsidiary, Ajanta Pharma USA Inc.
Press release issued by us for the same is enclosed for your information and records.
Source : BSE
