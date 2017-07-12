Jul 12, 2017 10:48 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Ganga Exports sells 27 lakh equity shares of Ajanta Pharma
We have to inform that M/s. Ganga Exports, a promoter group entity has sold 27,00,000 equity shares of the company representing 3.07% of paid up capital.
Pursuant to Regulation 30 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015, please also find enclosed herewith press release being issued in this regard.Source : BSE
