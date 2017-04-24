App
Apr 24, 2017 12:01 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Ajanta Pharma's board meeting on May 03, 2017

Pursuant to Regulation 29 of the Listing Regulations, we hereby inform that a Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Wednesday, 3rd May, 2017.

Ajanta Pharma's board meeting on May 03, 2017
Pursuant to Regulation 29 of the Listing Regulations, we hereby inform that a Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Wednesday, 3rd May, 2017 at the Registered Office of the Company at 'Ajanta House', Charkop, Kandivli (West), Mumbai – 400 067, inter-alia to: 1.Consider and approve the audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and year ended 31st March, 2017 and 2.Consider and approve Financial Statements for the year ended 31st March, 2017. You are requested to kindly take the same on records and acknowledge receipt.Source : BSE

