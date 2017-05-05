Aishwarya Telecom's board meeting on May 29, 2017

the meeting of the Board of Directors of M/s. Aishwarya Technologies and Telecom Limited will be held on Monday, 29.05.2017 at 3.30 pm at the registered office of the company at 1-3-1026 &1027, Singadikunta, Kavadiguda, Hyderabad-500080,Telangana, to consider the following: 1.Audited financial results for the quarter and year ended 31.03.2017 2.Any other business with the permission of the Chair.Source : BSE