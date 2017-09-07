Aishwarya Telecom's board meeting on September 14, 2017

With reference to the subject cited, this is to inform the Exchange that the meeting of the Board of Directors of M/s. Aishwarya Technologies and Telecom Limited will be held on Thursday, 14.09.2017 at 3.30 pm at the registered office of the company at1-3-1026 &1027,Singadikunta,Kavadiguda, Hyderabad-500080,Telangana to consider the following:1. Un-Audited financial results for the quarter ended 30.06.20172. Limited Review Report for the quarter ended 30.06.20173. Any other business with the permission of the Chair.Source : BSE