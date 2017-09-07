Sep 07, 2017 01:39 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Aishwarya Telecom's board meeting on September 14, 2017
With reference to the subject cited, this is to inform the Exchange that the meeting of the Board of Directors of M/s. Aishwarya Technologies and Telecom Limited will be held on Thursday, 14.09.2017
With reference to the subject cited, this is to inform the Exchange that the meeting of the Board of Directors of M/s. Aishwarya Technologies and Telecom Limited will be held on Thursday, 14.09.2017 at 3.30 pm at the registered office of the company at
1-3-1026 &1027,Singadikunta,Kavadiguda, Hyderabad-500080,Telangana to consider the following:
1. Un-Audited financial results for the quarter ended 30.06.2017
2. Limited Review Report for the quarter ended 30.06.2017
3. Any other business with the permission of the Chair.
Source : BSE
