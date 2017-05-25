May 25, 2017 04:17 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
AIA Engineering recommends final dividend
AIA Engineering Ltd has informed BSE that the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held on May 25, 2017, inter alia, has recommended a Final Dividend of Rs. 4.00 per Equity Share of Rs. 2.00 each (i.e. 200 percent Dividend).
AIA Engineering Ltd has informed BSE that the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held on May 25, 2017, inter alia, has recommended a Final Dividend of Rs. 4.00 per Equity Share of Rs. 2.00 each (i.e. 200% Dividend).Source : BSE