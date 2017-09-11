Sep 11, 2017 02:24 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
AI Champdany's board meeting on September 20, 2017
Notice is hereby given that a Meeting of Board of Directors will be held on Wednesday the 20th day of September, 2017 at 3.00 at the registered office of the company to reconstitute the Audit Committee and Nomination and Remuneration Committee.
Notice is hereby given that a Meeting of Board of Directors will be held on Wednesday the 20th day of September, 2017 at 3.00 at the registered office of the company to reconstitute the Audit Committee and Nomination and Remuneration Committee.Source : BSE