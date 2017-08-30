AI Champdany's board meeting on September 08, 2017

Pursuant to Regulation 29 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, Notice is hereby given that the meeting of the Board of Directors of AI Champdany Industries Limited will be held on Friday, the 8th day of September, 2017 at 12:00 Noon at the Registered office of the Company at 25, Princep Street, Kolkata- 700072, inter-alia to consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Results (Provisional) for the quarter ended 30th June, 2017Source : BSE