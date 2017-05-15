May 15, 2017 12:12 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Ahmedabad Stellcr's board meeting on May 29, 2017
The intimation is given under Regulation 29 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 in respect of the Board Meeting scheduled on Monday, 29th May, 2017 to consider and approve standalone Audited Financial results of the Company for the quarter / year ended March 31, 2017 and to
