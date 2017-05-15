App
Moneycontrol App
Subscription
Specials
  • GE Step Ahead
  • Grow My Money
  • Prosperity Hub
  • Master Your Money
  • Travel café
  • Real Assets
  • Earnings Special
  • Global Natural Resources Conclave (GNRC)
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessAnnouncements
May 15, 2017 01:18 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Ahmedabad Steelcraft to consider dividend

Ahmedabad Steelcraft Ltd has informed BSE that the meeting of Board of Directors will be held on May 29, 2017, to approve Annual Accounts of Company for the year ended on March 31, 2017.

Ahmedabad Steelcraft to consider dividend
Ahmedabad Steelcraft Ltd has informed BSE that the meeting of Board of Directors will be held on May 29, 2017, to transact the following business:

1. To approve Annual Accounts of Company for the year ended on March 31, 2017.

2. To note the draft Auditor’s Report for the Financial Year ended on March 31, 2017.

3. To recommend Dividend for the Financial Year ended on March 31, 2017.

4. To approve the Audited Results of the Company for the year ended on March 31, 2017 and the last quarter ended on March 31, 2017.

5. To fix the date, time and place of Annual General Meeting.

6. To reappoint the Following Directors as Managing Director/Whole Time Director for the period of Five Years commencing on October 01, 2017 subject to the approval of share holders.

Shri Anand V Shah (Managing Director)
Shri Darshan Jhaveri (Managing Director)
Shri Anand Jhaveri (Whole Time Director)
Shri Shashank I Shah (Whole Time Director)
Shri Viral Jhaveri (Whole Time Director)
Smt Nita Shah (Whole Time Director).Source : BSE

tags #Announcements

Related news

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.