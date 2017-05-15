Ahmedabad Steelcraft to consider dividend

Ahmedabad Steelcraft Ltd has informed BSE that the meeting of Board of Directors will be held on May 29, 2017, to transact the following business:1. To approve Annual Accounts of Company for the year ended on March 31, 2017.2. To note the draft Auditor’s Report for the Financial Year ended on March 31, 2017.3. To recommend Dividend for the Financial Year ended on March 31, 2017.4. To approve the Audited Results of the Company for the year ended on March 31, 2017 and the last quarter ended on March 31, 2017.5. To fix the date, time and place of Annual General Meeting.6. To reappoint the Following Directors as Managing Director/Whole Time Director for the period of Five Years commencing on October 01, 2017 subject to the approval of share holders.Shri Anand V Shah (Managing Director)Shri Darshan Jhaveri (Managing Director)Shri Anand Jhaveri (Whole Time Director)Shri Shashank I Shah (Whole Time Director)Shri Viral Jhaveri (Whole Time Director)Smt Nita Shah (Whole Time Director).Source : BSE