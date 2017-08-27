App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessAnnouncements
Aug 22, 2017 09:13 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Ahluwalia: Outcome board meeting held on September 22, 2017

We kindly want to inform you that the outcome of the Board of Directors Meeting held on August 22, 2017.

Ahluwalia: Outcome board meeting held on September 22, 2017
Courier/Email/on-line file
Date: 22/08/2017
To,
Asst. General Manager (Corporate Services)
BSE Limited.
25th Floor, P.J.Towers
Dalal Street, Mumbai - 400001

Asst. Vice President - Listing,
National Stock Exchange of India Ltd.
5th Floor, Exchange Plaza,
Bandra Kurla Complex ,
Bandra (East) Mumbai- 400051
Sub: Outcome of the Board of Directors Meeting held on 22-08-2017

Ref.: SCRIP CODE: NSE: - AHLUCONT, BSE: - 532811 - ISIN Code: INE758C01029

Dear Sir/Madam,

Pursuant to Regulation 33 and other applicable regulations of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015, this is to inform that the Board of Directors of the Company in their meeting held on Tuesday, 22nd, August 2017 at Regd. office at A-177, Okhla Industrial Area, Phase-I, New Delhi-110020 had considered and approved the following items:
1 Pursuant to Regulation 33 of SEBI (Listing Obligations & Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015. The Audit Committee and the Board of Directors at their respective meetings held on 22-08-2017 has approved the Un-audited financial results with limited review report by the statutory auditors of the Company for the quarter ended 30th June, 2017 (First Time Adoption of Ind-AS). Copy Enclosed
2 Pursuant to Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligations & Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015, the Audit Committee and the Board of Directors at their respective meetings held on 22-08-2017 has considered and recommended the Appointment of M/s Amod Agarwal & Associates, Chartered Accountants [Firm Registration No.: (005780N), as Statutory Auditors of the Company for a period of three financial year i.e. upto 2019-20 in place of M/s Arun K Gupta & Associates, Chartered Accountants, in compliance with the mandatory rotation of Auditor as per the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013.
3 Approval of Directors Report for the Financial Year ended 31.03.2017 (2016-17)
4 Approving the Notice of the 38th Annual General Meeting of the Company to be held on Thursday the 28th day of September, 2017 at 4.00 p.m. at Ahlcon Public School, Mayur Vihar, Phase-I, Delhi-110091
5 Pursuant to Regulation 42 of SEBI (Listing Obligations & Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015, the Register of Members and Transfer Books of the Company will remain closed from Friday the 22nd day of September, 2017 to Thursday 28th day of September, 2017 (Both days inclusive) for the purpose of 38th Annual General Meeting.
The Board meeting commenced at 4.00 p.m. & concluded at 5.40 p.m.

You are also requested to up-date our Company's records/data in Stock Exchanges website and oblige.

Yours faithfully,
for Ahluwalia Contracts (India) Ltd


(Vipin Kumar Tiwari)
GM (Corporate) & Company Secretary
Encl.: as above
Copy To:
To,
The Manager (Listing), Code : 10011134
Calcutta Stock Exchange Ltd ,
7, Lyons Range, Kolkata – 700001,

Source : BSE

tags #Announcements

Related news

X
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.