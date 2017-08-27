Ahluwalia: Outcome board meeting held on September 22, 2017

Courier/Email/on-line fileDate: 22/08/2017To,Asst. General Manager (Corporate Services)BSE Limited.25th Floor, P.J.TowersDalal Street, Mumbai - 400001Asst. Vice President - Listing,National Stock Exchange of India Ltd.5th Floor, Exchange Plaza,Bandra Kurla Complex ,Bandra (East) Mumbai- 400051Sub: Outcome of the Board of Directors Meeting held on 22-08-2017Ref.: SCRIP CODE: NSE: - AHLUCONT, BSE: - 532811 - ISIN Code: INE758C01029Dear Sir/Madam,Pursuant to Regulation 33 and other applicable regulations of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015, this is to inform that the Board of Directors of the Company in their meeting held on Tuesday, 22nd, August 2017 at Regd. office at A-177, Okhla Industrial Area, Phase-I, New Delhi-110020 had considered and approved the following items:1 Pursuant to Regulation 33 of SEBI (Listing Obligations & Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015. The Audit Committee and the Board of Directors at their respective meetings held on 22-08-2017 has approved the Un-audited financial results with limited review report by the statutory auditors of the Company for the quarter ended 30th June, 2017 (First Time Adoption of Ind-AS). Copy Enclosed2 Pursuant to Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligations & Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015, the Audit Committee and the Board of Directors at their respective meetings held on 22-08-2017 has considered and recommended the Appointment of M/s Amod Agarwal & Associates, Chartered Accountants [Firm Registration No.: (005780N), as Statutory Auditors of the Company for a period of three financial year i.e. upto 2019-20 in place of M/s Arun K Gupta & Associates, Chartered Accountants, in compliance with the mandatory rotation of Auditor as per the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013.3 Approval of Directors Report for the Financial Year ended 31.03.2017 (2016-17)4 Approving the Notice of the 38th Annual General Meeting of the Company to be held on Thursday the 28th day of September, 2017 at 4.00 p.m. at Ahlcon Public School, Mayur Vihar, Phase-I, Delhi-1100915 Pursuant to Regulation 42 of SEBI (Listing Obligations & Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015, the Register of Members and Transfer Books of the Company will remain closed from Friday the 22nd day of September, 2017 to Thursday 28th day of September, 2017 (Both days inclusive) for the purpose of 38th Annual General Meeting.The Board meeting commenced at 4.00 p.m. & concluded at 5.40 p.m.You are also requested to up-date our Company's records/data in Stock Exchanges website and oblige.Yours faithfully,for Ahluwalia Contracts (India) Ltd(Vipin Kumar Tiwari)GM (Corporate) & Company SecretaryEncl.: as aboveCopy To:To,The Manager (Listing), Code : 10011134Calcutta Stock Exchange Ltd ,7, Lyons Range, Kolkata – 700001,Source : BSE