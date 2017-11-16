App
Nov 16, 2017 10:54 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Ahluwalia Contracts India bags orders worth Rs 310.99 crore

Ahluwalia Contracts India has secured new orders aggregating to Rs 310.99 crore for construction of institutional, hospital & commercial including electrical, plumbing & firefighting services.

 
 
Recent Award of New Projects worth of Rs. 310.99 Crores

Ahluwalia Contracts (India) Limited has secured new orders aggregating to Rs.310.99 Crores (approx.) for Construction of Institutional, Hospital & Commercial including Electrical, Plumbing & Firefighting Services.

New orders worth of Rs. 170.99 Crores for Construction of 300 Beds Hospital in existing premises of ESIC Hospital Kolkata and worth Rs.140.00 Crores for other Construction Work.

We are currently L1 in project valued approx. Rs. 315 Crores & the projects bedded under pipeline are Rs. 1600 Crores

The total order inflow during the FY 2017- 2018 stands at Rs. 866.76 crores.

Source : BSE
