Ahluwalia Contracts India bags orders worth Rs 310.99 crore

Recent Award of New Projects worth of Rs. 310.99 CroresAhluwalia Contracts (India) Limited has secured new orders aggregating to Rs.310.99 Crores (approx.) for Construction of Institutional, Hospital & Commercial including Electrical, Plumbing & Firefighting Services.New orders worth of Rs. 170.99 Crores for Construction of 300 Beds Hospital in existing premises of ESIC Hospital Kolkata and worth Rs.140.00 Crores for other Construction Work.We are currently L1 in project valued approx. Rs. 315 Crores & the projects bedded under pipeline are Rs. 1600 CroresThe total order inflow during the FY 2017- 2018 stands at Rs. 866.76 crores.Source : BSE