Ahluwalia Contracts India: Outcome board of directors meeting

a. Pursuant to Regulation 33(3) of SEBI (Listing Obligations & Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015. The Audit Committee and the Board of Directors at their respective meetings held on 16-11-2017 has approved the Un-audited financial results with limited review report by the statutory auditors of the Company for the quarter and half year ended 30th September, 2017 (First Time Adoption of Ind-AS). ) Copy of Q2 Results and Limited Reviews Report is EnclosedThe Board meeting commenced at 4.00 p.m. & concluded at 5.20 p.m.Source : BSE