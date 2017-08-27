Ahluwalia Contracts India's AGM on September 28, 2017

Sub: Intimation for Book Closure & 38th Annual General Meeting (AGM)Ref.: Scrip Code: NSE: - AHLUCONT, BSE: - 532811 - ISIN Code: INE758C01029Dear Sir,Please find given below the details of Book Closure and 38th Annual General Meeting Intimation:BSE & NSE Code Type of Security & ISIN Book Closure Date From Book Closure Date to Record DateBSE – 532811NSE - AHLUCONT EquityINE758C0102922-09-2017 28-09-2017 NADividend per Share - NILAGM Date Place of AGM Time Purpose Remarks28-09-2017 Ahlcon Public School, Mayur Vihar Phase-I, Delhi - 110092 4.00 p.m. 38th Annual General MeetingKindly take the same on your record and oblige.Source : BSE