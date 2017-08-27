App
Aug 23, 2017 04:39 PM IST

Ahluwalia Contracts India's AGM on September 28, 2017

Sub: Intimation for Book Closure & 38th Annual General Meeting (AGM)

Ref.: Scrip Code: NSE: - AHLUCONT, BSE: - 532811 - ISIN Code: INE758C01029


Dear Sir,

Please find given below the details of Book Closure and 38th Annual General Meeting Intimation:

BSE & NSE Code Type of Security & ISIN Book Closure Date From Book Closure Date to Record Date
BSE

