Aug 23, 2017 04:39 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Ahluwalia Contracts India's AGM on September 28, 2017
Sub: Intimation for Book Closure & 38th Annual General Meeting (AGM)
Ref.: Scrip Code: NSE: - AHLUCONT, BSE: - 532811 - ISIN Code: INE758C01029
Dear Sir,
Please find given below the details of Book Closure and 38th Annual General Meeting Intimation:
BSE & NSE Code Type of Security & ISIN Book Closure Date From Book Closure Date to Record Date
BSE – 532811
NSE - AHLUCONT Equity
INE758C01029
22-09-2017 28-09-2017 NA
Dividend per Share - NIL
AGM Date Place of AGM Time Purpose Remarks
28-09-2017 Ahlcon Public School, Mayur Vihar Phase-I, Delhi - 110092 4.00 p.m. 38th Annual General Meeting
Kindly take the same on your record and oblige.
Source : BSE
