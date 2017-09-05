Sep 05, 2017 12:26 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Agro Dutch Industries: Outcome of Board Meeting
Agro Dutch Industries Ltd has informed BSE that the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held on September 04, 2017, inter alia, has decided to convene the 25th Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the shareholders of the Company on September 29, 2017.
