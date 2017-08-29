Agro Dutch Industries' board meeting on September 4, 2017

Pursuant to the clause 41 of the Listing Agreement, Notice is hereby given that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Monday, the 4th September, 2017 at the registered office of the Company i.e. SCO 23, Sector 33 D, Chandigarh interalia to consider and approve the Un-Audited Financial results for the quarter ended on 30th June, 2017 and other matters related thereto .Source : BSE