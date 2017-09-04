Agrimony Comm's AGM as on September 29, 2017

Pursuant to Regulation 30 read with Clause 12 of Para A of Part A of Schedule III of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we enclose herewith Notice of the 26th Annual General Meeting of M/s. Agrimony Commodities Limited to be held on Friday, September 29, 2017 at 4.00 p.m. at Office No. 701, 7th Floor, Kingston Building, Tejpal Road, Vile Parle(E), Mumbai- 400057.The Annual Report of the Company will be forwarded to you after the same is approved and adopted in AGM, in terms of Regulation 34 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015.Source : BSE