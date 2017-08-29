Agio Paper's board meeting on September 4, 2017

A meeting of the Board of Directors of the company will be held on Monday, 4th day of September, 2017 at 3.00 P.M. at the Registered Office of the company , to consider and approve the Un-audited Financial Results (provisional) of the company for the quarter ended 30th June, 2017.The trading window of the company will remain closed from Friday, 25th August, 2017 till Wednesday, 6th September, 2017.Source : BSE