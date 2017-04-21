Agio Paper's board meeting on April 29, 2017

As per Regulation 29 (1) (a) of Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015, a notice is hereby given that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the company will be held on Saturday, 29th day of April, 2017 at 3.00 P.M. at the Registered Office of the company at 41A, AJC Bose Road, Suite no.505, Kolkata – 700017,inter-alia, to consider approve and take on record the audited financial results of the company for the year ended 31st March, 2017.Source : BSE