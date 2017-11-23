App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessAnnouncements
Nov 22, 2017 11:29 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

AGC Networks' director Jangoo Dalal resigns

This is to inform the Stock exchanges that Mr. Jangoo Dalal has resigned from the Directorship (Non-Executive- Independent director) of the Company with effect from November 21, 2017. The Board of Directors of the Company noted and accepted the same on November 22, 2017.

 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More
This is to inform the Stock exchanges that Mr. Jangoo Dalal has resigned from the Directorship (Non-Executive- Independent director) of the Company with effect from November 21, 2017. The Board of Directors of the Company noted and accepted the same on November 22, 2017.Source : BSE
Read More

tags #Announcements

most popular

We're adding ICICI Bank and NLC to Moneycontrol Research's defensive portfolio

We're adding ICICI Bank and NLC to Moneycontrol Research's defensive portfolio

Top 12 stocks that made money for Rakesh Jhunjhunwala, Dolly Khanna, Porinju; do you own any?

Top 12 stocks that made money for Rakesh Jhunjhunwala, Dolly Khanna, Porinju; do you own any?

Govt sets up task force to draft new direct tax law

Govt sets up task force to draft new direct tax law

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.