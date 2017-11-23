AGC Networks' director Jangoo Dalal resigns

This is to inform the Stock exchanges that Mr. Jangoo Dalal has resigned from the Directorship (Non-Executive- Independent director) of the Company with effect from November 21, 2017. The Board of Directors of the Company noted and accepted the same on November 22, 2017.
