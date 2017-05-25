AGC Networks: Outcome of board meeting

Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, this is to inform you that the Board at its meeting held on Wednesday, 24th May, 2017 at Conference Room, Essar House, 11, K.K.Marg, Mahalaxmi, Mumbai - 400034, inter-alia considered and approved the audited financial results of the Company (stand-alone and consolidated) for the quarter and year ended 31st March, 2017. Signed copies of the same along with the copy of Audit Report (stand-alone and consolidated) from the statutory auditors of the Company and statement of Impact of Audit Qualifications for the stand-alone and Consolidate financial results are also attached herewith.Source : BSE