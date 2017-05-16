App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessAnnouncements
May 16, 2017 12:17 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

AGC Networks' board meeting on May 24, 2017

Notice is hereby given that the meeting of Board of Directors of AGC Networks Limited will be held on Wednesday, 24th May, 2017, to consider & approve audited Financial Results/statements of the Company for the quarter/period ended on 31st March, 2017, and to transact any other business with permission from the Chair.

AGC Networks' board meeting on May 24, 2017
Notice is hereby given that the meeting of Board of Directors of AGC Networks Limited will be held on Wednesday, 24th May, 2017, at Conference Room, Essar House, 11, K.K.Marg, Mahalaxmi, Mumbai – 400034 inter-alia to consider & approve audited Financial Results/statements of the Company for the quarter/period ended on 31st March, 2017, and to transact any other business with permission from the Chair. Further, as per the code of conduct of the Company adopted under Securities and Exchange Board of India (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations, 2015, the trading window of the Company is remaining closed from 10th May, 2017 to 26th May, 2017 (both days inclusive).Source : BSE

