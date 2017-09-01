App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessAnnouncements
Aug 31, 2017 09:48 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

AGC Networks' AGM held on September 22, 2017

This is to inform the Stock Exchanges that 31st Annual General meeting of the Company shall be held on Friday, September 22, 2017 at 11.00 A.M.

AGC Networks' AGM held on September 22, 2017
This is to inform the Stock Exchanges that 31st Annual General meeting of the Company shall be held on Friday, September 22, 2017 at 11.00 A.M. at Banquet Hall, Equinox Business Park, Off B.K.C, LBS Marg, Kurla West, Mumbai 400 070 to transact the Business as mentioned in the signed notice of the Annual General Meeting attached herewith..Source : BSE

tags #Announcements

Related news

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.