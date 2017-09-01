AGC Networks' AGM held on September 22, 2017

This is to inform the Stock Exchanges that 31st Annual General meeting of the Company shall be held on Friday, September 22, 2017 at 11.00 A.M. at Banquet Hall, Equinox Business Park, Off B.K.C, LBS Marg, Kurla West, Mumbai 400 070 to transact the Business as mentioned in the signed notice of the Annual General Meeting attached herewith..Source : BSE