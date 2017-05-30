Aegis Logistics: Outcome of board meeting held on May 30, 2017

Pursuant to SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015, we hereby inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held today i.e. 30th May, 2017 have inter-alia transacted following business:1.Approved Audited Annual Accounts (Standalone & Consolidated) for the year ended 31st March, 2017;2.Approved Audited Financial Results (Standalone & Consolidated) for the year ended 31st March, 2017. A copy of the same along with the along with the Auditor's Report thereon are enclosed for your records.It is hereby declared that the Statutory Auditors of the Company i.e. Deloitte Haskins & Sells LLP, Chartered Accountants (FRN -117366W/W-100018) has issued Audit Reports with unmodified opinion(s) in respect of the standalone and consolidated financial statements of the company for the year ended 31st March, 2017.3.Recommended Final dividend @ 35 % i.e. Re. 0.35 per share (face value of Re.1 each) for the financial year ended 31st March, 2017, subject to approval of members at the Annual General Meeting.4.Recommended the appointment of M/s. P. D. Kunte & Co., Chartered Accountants, (Firm Reg. No. No. 105479W), as the Statutory Auditors of the Company subject to approval of the members at the ensuing Annual General Meeting ('AGM'), in place of retiring Statutory Auditors, M/s Deloitte Haskins & Sells LLP, Chartered Accountants (Firm Registration No. (117366W/W-100018), whose term ends at the conclusion of the ensuing AGM of the Company.M/s. P. D. Kunte & Co, Chartered Accountants was established in 1970 and is a well-known niche firm of Chartered Accountants in Mumbai, India. The Firm has a rich background and excellent collective experience across various sectors and industries particularly in servicing medium sector corporates. The Firm, it's Partners and Qualified Personnel have a rich collective experience of over 40 years.The meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company commenced at 1.30 p.m. and concluded at 7.45 p.m.Please take the above on your record & oblige.Source : BSE