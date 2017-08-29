Aegis Logistics' board meeting on September 05, 2017

We hereby inform you that, pursuant to Regulation 29 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, a Meeting of Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Tuesday, 5th September, 2017 to consider and approve inter-alia Unaudited Financial Results (Standalone & Consolidated) for the quarter ended 30th June, 2017.Further the Company confirms that as per the Company's Code of conduct for Prohibition of Insider Trading adopted pursuant to SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations, 2015, the trading window for dealing in the securities of the Company is closed for the Company's Directors/designated persons associated with the Company with immediate effect till the close of 7th September, 2017.This is for your information and records.Source : BSE