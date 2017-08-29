App
Aug 29, 2017 11:57 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Aegis Logistics' board meeting on September 05, 2017

We hereby inform you that, pursuant to Regulation 29 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, a Meeting of Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Tuesday, 5th September, 2017 to consider and approve inter-alia Unaudited Financial Results (Standalone & Consolidated) for the quarter ended 30th June, 2017.

Further the Company confirms

This is for your information and records.
Source : BSE

