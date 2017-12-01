App
Business Announcements
Nov 30, 2017 09:03 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Aegis Logistics' board meeting on December 08, 2017

We would like to inform you that the meeting of Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Friday, December 08, 2017.

 
 
We hereby inform you that pursuant to regulations 29(1)(a) of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 a meeting of Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Friday, 8th December, 2017 to consider and approve inter-alia Unaudited Financial Results (Standalone & Consolidated) for the quarter and half year ended 30th September, 2017 as per IND-AS.

Further, the Company confirms that as per the Company's Code of Conduct for Prohibition of Insider Trading adopted pursuant to SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations, 2015, the trading window for dealing in the securities of the Company is closed for the Company's Directors/designated persons associated with the Company with effect from Friday, 1st December, 2017 and till close of business hours on Friday, 8th December, 2017.

This is for your information and records.Source : BSE
