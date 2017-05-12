App
May 11, 2017 10:44 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Advik Labors's board meeting held on May 30, 2017.

This is to inform you that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the company is scheduled to be held on Tuesday, 30th May, 2017.

Pursuant to Regulation 29 of the SEBI(LODR) Regulations, 2015, notice is hereby given that as per the requirements of Regulation 33 of the SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015, a meeting of the Board of Directors of the company is scheduled to be held on Tuesday, 30th May, 2017 at the corporate office of the company at 807, Arunachal Building, 19, Barakhambha Road, Connaught Place, New Delhi-110001 to inter-alia, consider and approve the Audited Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter and Financial Year ended on March 31, 2017 and any other business with the permission of the Board.Source : BSE

