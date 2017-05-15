May 15, 2017 11:01 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Advani Hotels' board meeting on May 23, 2017
Pursuant to Regulation 29 read with Regulation 47 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we hereby inform you that next meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company shall be held on Tuesday, May 23, 2017 at Mumbai to inter alia consider and approve the Audited Financial Results for the year ended 31st March, 2017.Source : BSE