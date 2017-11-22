Advani Hotels and Resorts to consider interim dividend

Advani Hotels & Resorts (India) Ltd has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company shall be held on November 30, 2017, inter alia, to consider and approve the Un-Audited Financial Results for the 2nd quarter (Q2) and Half Year (H1) ended September 30, 2017 and interim dividend, if any.Further, as per the Company's Code of Conduct for Prevention of Insider Trading, the "Trading Window" for dealing in the securities of the Company is closed for all the Directors and designated employees of the Company from November 23, 2017 and shall be opened 48 hours after the unpublished price sensitive information i.e. Un-Audited Financial Statements of the Company are made public.Source : BSE