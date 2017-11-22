Advani Hotels and Resorts' board meeting on November 30, 2017

To consider inter alia the Unaudited Financial Results for the 2nd quarter and 1st half year ended September 30,2017 and interim dividend, if any.
At 13:13 hrs Advani Hotels and Resorts (India) was quoting at Rs 65.50, up Rs 1.10, or 1.71 percent.
The share touched its 52-week high Rs 73.00 and 52-week low Rs 47.10 on 24 July, 2017 and 08 December, 2016, respectively.
Currently, it is trading 10.27 percent below its 52-week high and 39.07 percent above its 52-week low.
Market capitalisation stands at Rs 302.74 crore. Source : BSE