Advani Hotels and Resorts declares first interim dividend
Nov 30, 2017 03:08 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Advani Hotels and Resorts declares first interim dividend

Advani Hotels & Resorts (India) Ltd has informed BSE that the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held on November 30, 2017, inter alia, has declared 1st Interim dividend at 25 percent (Re. 50 paise per Equity Share) for the year ended March 31, 2018.

 
 
Advani Hotels & Resorts (India) Ltd has informed BSE that the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held on November 30, 2017, inter alia, has declared 1st Interim dividend at 25 percent (Re. 50 paise per Equity Share) for the year ended March 31, 2018.

At 15:06 hrs Advani Hotels and Resorts (India) was quoting at Rs 72.80, down Rs 4.50, or 5.82 percent.

The share touched its 52-week high Rs 82.70 and 52-week low Rs 47.10 on 28 November, 2017 and 08 December, 2016, respectively.

Currently, it is trading 11.97 percent below its 52-week high and 54.56 percent above its 52-week low.

Market capitalisation stands at Rs 336.48 crore. Source : BSE
