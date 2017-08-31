Aug 31, 2017 02:41 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Advani Hotels' AGM on September 27, 2017
This is to inform you that 30th Annual General Meeting shall be held on Wednesday, 27th September, 2017 at 2.30 PM at Rama & Sundri Watumull Auditorium, K.C.College, Dinshaw Wacha Road, Churchgate, Mumbai 400020.Please find enclosed herewith the notice of 30th Annual General Meeting of the company.
This is to inform you that 30th Annual General Meeting shall be held on Wednesday, 27th September, 2017 at 2.30 PM at Rama & Sundri Watumull Auditorium, K.C.College, Dinshaw Wacha Road, Churchgate, Mumbai 400020.Please find enclosed herewith the notice of 30th Annual General Meeting of the company.
Source : BSE
Source : BSE