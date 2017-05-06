Advance Syntex: Outcome of board meeting

The Board of Directors of the Company at their meeting scheduled at shorter notice, held on 05th May, 2017 at 3.00 p.m. have considered and approved (i) Subject to the approval of shareholders, recommended Appointment of M/s. V. J. Amin & Co., Chartered Accountants, Vadodara, as Statutory Auditors, to fill casual vacancy caused due to resignation of M/s. C J Patel & Co., Chartered Accountants, Vadodara and (ii) To convene Extra Ordinary General Meeting of the shareholders of the Company on 27th May, 2017, to obtain approval of shareholders for appointment of M/s. V. J. Amin & Co., Chartered Accountants, Vadodara, as Statutory Auditors in casual vacancy.Source : BSE