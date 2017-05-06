Advance Syntex EGM on May 27, 2017

The Extra Ordinary General Meeting of the Members of M/s. Advance Syntex Limited is scheduled to be held on Saturday, 27th May, 2017 at 12.00 noon at the Administrative office of the Company at 107, GIDC, Industrial Estate, Por – Ramangamdi GIDC, Dist. Vadodara, PIN: 391243, to transact the business of Appointment of Statutory Auditor to fill casual vacancy.Source : BSE