Advance Syntex' AGM held on September 29, 2017

The Notice is hereby given that the 27th Annual General Meeting of the Members of M/s. Advance Syntex Limited is scheduled to be held on Friday, 29th September, 2017 at 3.00 p.m. at Plot No. 137, 1st Floor, Por-ramangamdi Industrial Estate Association, GIDC Industrial Estate, Por-Ramangamdi GIDC, Dist. Vadodara - 391243. The Notice of the AGM is enclosed herewith.Source : BSE