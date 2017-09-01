Sep 01, 2017 01:08 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Advance Power's AGM on September 26, 2017
Notice of the 23rd Annual General Meeting of the Company to be held on Tuesday, the 26th day of September 2017 at 12:00 Noon at "Bharatiya Bhasha Parishad" 36A, Shakespeare Sarani, Kolkata- 700017 along with the Attendance Slip and Proxy Form to be sent to the Shareholders of the Company.
