Advance Power's board meeting on September 9, 2017

A meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Saturday, the 9th day of September 2017 at the Registered office of the Company at 4, Chandni Chowk street, Kolkata- 700072 at 2:00 P.m to consider and take on record, inter- alia, the Unaudited Quarterly Financial results (Provisional) of the Company for the quarter ended 30th June 2017.Source : BSE