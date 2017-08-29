Advance Metering Technology's AGM on September 26, 2017

Pursuant to Regulations of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we wish to inform you that;a) 06th Annual General Meeting of the members of the Company will be held on Tuesday, the 26th September, 2017 at 09:00 A.M. at Time Farm, Khasra No. 13, Palla Bakhtawar Pur Road, New Delhi – 110036.b) Register of Members and Share Transfer Books of the Company shall remain closed from 20th September, 2017 to 26th September, 2017 (Both days inclusive) for the purpose of AGM.Source : BSE