Advance Metering Technology's board meeting on September 13, 2017

Pursuant to Regulation 29 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, this is to inform you that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Wednesday, the 13th September, 2017 at 10:30 A.M. at the Corporate Office of the Company at B-189, Phase-II, Noida- 201305 (U.P.), to consider, approve and taken on record, the Un-audited Financial Results for the quarter ended 30th June, 2017 under Indian Accounting Standard as per the SEBI Circular CIR/CFD/FAC/62/2016 dated July 05, 2016Source : BSE