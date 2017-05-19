May 19, 2017 12:03 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
ADS Diagnostic's board meeting on May 29, 2017
Notice is hereby given that a Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Monday, May 29, 2017, at 114, Sant Nagar, East of Kailash, New Delhi-110065 to, consider and approve audited financial results of the Company for the quarter / year ended March 31, 2017.
