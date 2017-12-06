App
Dec 06, 2017 09:52 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Ador Welding: Outcome of board meeting

This is to inform that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company was held today i.e. on December 06, 2017, which commenced at 04:00 pm and concluded at 06:30 pm. In the said meeting, the Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter & half year ended September 30, 2017.

 
 
This is to inform that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company was held today i.e. on 06th December 2017, which commenced at 04:00 pm and concluded at 06:30 pm. In the said meeting, the Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter & half year ended 30th September, 2017 along with Statement of Assets and Liabilities as of 30th September, 2017 were approved.

Pursuant to Regulation 33 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we are enclosing herewith the following:-
1.Standalone Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter & half year ended 30th September, 2017 along with Statement of Assets and Liabilities as of 30th September, 2017.
2.Copy of Limited Review Report received from the Statutory Auditors, M/s. Walker Chandiok & Co. LLP, Chartered Accountants in respect of the said Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter ended 30th September, 2017.
Source : BSE
tags #Announcements

