Aug 30, 2017 11:16 PM IST
Aug 30, 2017 11:16 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Ador Welding: Outcome of board meeting

Ador Welding: Outcome of board meeting
This is to inform that the meeting of the Board of Directors of our Company was held today i.e. on 30th August 2017, which commenced at 04:00 pm and concluded at 07:30 pm. In the said meeting, the Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended 30th June, 2017 were approved.

Pursuant to Regulation 33 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulation, 2015, we are enclosing herewith the following:-
1.Unaudited Financial Results (Provisional – Standalone) of the Company, along with Segmentwise Revenue, Results & Capital Employed for the first quarter (three months) ended 30th June, 2017 and as of 30th June, 2017, respectively.
2.Copy of the Limited Review Report received from the Statutory Auditors, M/s. Walker Chandiok & Co. LLP, Chartered Accountants in respect of the said Unaudited Financial Results.


Source : BSE

