you are here: HomeNewsBusinessAnnouncements
Nov 20, 2017 12:23 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Ador Welding's board meeting on December 6, 2017

Pursuant to Regulation 29 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 read with SEBI circular no. CIR/CFD/FAC/62/2016 dated July 05, 2016, notice is hereby given that the Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Wednesday, 06th December 2017

 
 
Pursuant to Regulation 29 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 read with SEBI circular no. CIR/CFD/FAC/62/2016 dated July 05, 2016, notice is hereby given that the Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Wednesday, 06th December 2017, to consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Results (Provisional-Standalone) of the Company as per IND-AS, alongwith Segmentwise Revenue, Results & Capital Employed for the Second Quarter & Half Year ended 30th September, 2017 and as of 30th September, 2017, respectively and the Statement of Assets & Liabilities as of 30th September, 2017.

Further, the trading window in respect of the Company's Securities shall remain closed for all the Directors / Officers / Designated employees of the Company from the opening of the trading hours on 27th November, 2017 till close of the trading hours on 08th December, 2017.
Source : BSE
