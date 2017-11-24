Ador Fontech's board meeting on December 02, 2017

Board Meeting scheduled on 2nd December 2017

Ador Fontech is in the Electrodes & Graphite sector. The current market capitalisation stands at Rs 221.11 crore.

The company management includes A T Malkani - Chairman, H P Ledwani - Managing Director, N S Marshall - Independent Director, Santosh Janakiram - Independent Director, Rafique Abdul Malik - Independent Director, N Malkani Nagpal - Promoter Director.

It is listed on the BSE with a BSE Code of 530431.

Its Registered office is at Belview, 7 Haudin Road,, Bengaluru,Karnataka - 560042.

Their Registrars are Integrated Registry Management Services Pvt. Ltd.Source : BSE