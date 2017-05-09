May 09, 2017 08:58 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Ador Fontech recommends dividend
Ador Fontech Ltd has informed BSE that the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held on May 08, 2017, has recommended dividend of Rs. 3/- (Rupees three only) per equity share for the financial year ended March 31, 2017.
Ador Fontech Ltd has informed BSE that the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held on May 08, 2017, inter alia, has recommended dividend of Rs. 3/- (Rupees three only) per equity share for the financial year ended March 31, 2017.Source : BSE