Adlabs Entertainment's board meeting on May 25, 2017

Pursuant to Regulation 29 read with Regulation 33 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we wish to inform you that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Thursday, May 25, 2017, inter alia, to consider and approve Audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and year ended March 31, 2017. Further, pursuant to the SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations, 2015 and Company's Internal Code for Prevention of Insider Trading, the trading window for dealing in securities of the Company shall remain closed from May 16, 2017 to May 27, 2017 (both days inclusive). We request you to inform your members accordingly.Source : BSE